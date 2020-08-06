Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MGPPF remained flat at $$9.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Megaport has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $10.10.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

