Menlo Therapeutics’ (MNLO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Ci Capital

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Ci Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Ci Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 338.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Menlo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 161,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $279.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,702,702 shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

