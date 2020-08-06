Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.64 ($122.07).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €111.55 ($125.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €108.08 and a 200-day moving average of €106.95. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($129.21).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

