Mercury Systems’ (MRCY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.06. 13,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,938 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

