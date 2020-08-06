Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Price Down 8%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $24.29, 1,038,493 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 766,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 237,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 420,681 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 57,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

