Metronome Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $7.50 and $13.77. Metronome has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $700,564.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.39 or 0.02017923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00081627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00193706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00110845 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,226,937 coins and its circulating supply is 10,750,263 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $33.94, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

