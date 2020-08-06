MicroBitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $659.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $659.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001830 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 256.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

