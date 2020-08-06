Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Shares Up 10%

Mikros Systems Co. (OTCMKTS:MKRS) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 31,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter. Mikros Systems had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%.

Mikros Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKRS)

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY-1 radar system aboard the U.S.

