Minter Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $394,150.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and approximately $394,150.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.54 or 0.01980720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00082696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00196395 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,646,292,185 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,082,618 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network.

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.