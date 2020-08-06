MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded flat against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $351,814.56 and $3,542.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.57 or 0.02021922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00192692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00110570 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

