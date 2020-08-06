Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Trading Down 6.8%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares fell 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09, 1,781,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,602,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.69% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 260,322 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

