Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,815 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.4% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 37.9% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.57. 7,266,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

