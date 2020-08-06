Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.31. 903,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,480. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

