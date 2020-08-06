Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.52 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

