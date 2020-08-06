Mission Wealth Management LP Has $30.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,317,068. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.