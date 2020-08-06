Mission Wealth Management LP Has $4.69 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.2% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 944,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

