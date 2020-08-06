Mission Wealth Management LP Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,489.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,318.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $862.12. The company has a market cap of $277.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.83, a PEG ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $850.06.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,077 shares of company stock worth $66,424,376. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

