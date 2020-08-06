Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,448 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,519,380. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

