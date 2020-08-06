Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 219.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 180.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 975.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.23. The stock had a trading volume of 402,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,794. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.51. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $402.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

