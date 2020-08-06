Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 22,399 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,399 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,318,870. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

