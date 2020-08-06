Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 27,760 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,760 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 327.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.21. 61,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,766. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

