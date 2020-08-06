Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 5,596 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $119.12. 1,846,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,113. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

