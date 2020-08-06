Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $1 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,835,000 after buying an additional 6,985,864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after buying an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. The company had a trading volume of 197,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

