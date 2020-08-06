Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 995,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. 263,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.26. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

