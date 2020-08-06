Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 733,648 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.68% of Mitek Systems worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 63,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $112,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,409. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $452.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

