Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at SVB Leerink

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $201,108.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,685,053 shares in the company, valued at $398,228,607.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $1,497,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,976,530 shares in the company, valued at $148,022,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,336,606 shares of company stock worth $150,316,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

