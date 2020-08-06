Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.