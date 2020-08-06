Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May Sells 233,136 Shares

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondelez International alerts:

On Thursday, July 30th, Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,047,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.