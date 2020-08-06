Monetha Price Tops $0.0096 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Monetha has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $164,097.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.39 or 0.04967433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013756 BTC.

Monetha is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

