Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target to $42.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,980,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,880,000 after purchasing an additional 93,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,123,000 after acquiring an additional 80,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,176,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 625,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,598,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,336 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

