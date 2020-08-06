Morgan Stanley Increases Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $31.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Acushnet by 27.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Acushnet by 29.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 86,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 464,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

