Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 245 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.04), 37,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 24,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.09).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $222.77 million and a PE ratio of 15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 700.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.23.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.24) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorpoint Group PLC will post 1874.9999527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £49,999.68 ($61,530.49).

Motorpoint Group Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

