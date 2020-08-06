Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,678 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 104,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

