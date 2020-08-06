Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 206,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 878,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,848,300. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

