Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 1,958,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,574,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

