Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 376,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

