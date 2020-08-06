Murphy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.57.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $149.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,351. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

