Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.77. 1,240,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,356,592. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

