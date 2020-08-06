Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,128,000 after acquiring an additional 803,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.35. 279,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,875. The stock has a market cap of $328.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.64. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.34.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,118 shares of company stock valued at $308,569,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

