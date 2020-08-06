Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 170.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after acquiring an additional 628,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 875.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.02. 135,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

