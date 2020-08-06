Murphy Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,370,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,883,000 after purchasing an additional 103,766 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 834,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. 197,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,111. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

