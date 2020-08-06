Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $690.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $614.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,515 shares of company stock valued at $21,147,697 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

