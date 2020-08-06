Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,766 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.29. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $143.69.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

