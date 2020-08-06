Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,990 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 944,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

