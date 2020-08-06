Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,438,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.61. 292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $178.10.

