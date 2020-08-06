MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94, 2,404,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,423,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. MYOS had a negative net margin of 353.71% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

MYOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYOS)

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

