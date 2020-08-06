NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) traded down 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.23, 2,524,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 386% from the average session volume of 519,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.50.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($16.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($40.00) by $24.00. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 67.68% and a negative net margin of 147.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

