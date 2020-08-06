NATIXIS SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Shares Up 7.3%

NATIXIS SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, 1,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57.

NATIXIS SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)

Natixis SA engages in the provision of international corporate, investment, insurance, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset and Wealth Management; Corporate and Investment Banking; Insurance; Specialized Financial Services; and Coface . The Asset and Wealth Management segment includes asset management within Natixis Investment Managers and wealth management.

