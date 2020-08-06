Needham & Company LLC Lowers Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Price Target to $44.00

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 218.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of TCDA opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $712.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.22. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricida will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 32,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,385.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,073.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $105,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $539,980. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tricida by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tricida by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tricida by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tricida by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

