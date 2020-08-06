NEM Trading Up 22.3% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, NEM has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Upbit, HitBTC and Cryptomate. NEM has a total market cap of $572.68 million and approximately $28.37 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Crex24, Bitbns, Bittrex, CoinTiger, COSS, OKEx, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Zaif, Kuna, Poloniex, Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Livecoin, B2BX, Indodax, Upbit, Liquid, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Coinbe, Binance, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Kryptono and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.